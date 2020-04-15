F1 2020 will be releasing this July with a new team management mode

Codemasters has announced that F1 2020 will be released on July 10. The racing sim will launch on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and, for the first time in the series, Google Stadia. F1 2020 will feature a new team management mode alongside its already established career mode.

The new management mode, called 'My Team', lets players act as a driver and manager of their own F1 team. There have also been changes to Career mode that will now allow players to choose between a 10 race season, 16 race season, or the full 22 race season.

Additionally, the Hanoi Street Circuit in Vietnam and the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands will be joining the other racing tracks. Formula 2 will stay in the game after being added to the series last year , alongside a returning two-player split-screen mode.

The F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition, meanwhile, will include exclusive content—as well letting you play as Schumacher himself in four of his most iconic cars. The cars are the Jordan 191, the Benetton B194, Benetton B195, and the Ferrari F1-2000. You can see the Jordan and Ferrari in the trailer linked above. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition also get three days of early access.