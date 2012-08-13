F1 2012 developer diary reveals first footage

http://youtu.be/340yQC96jPk

A new developer diary for F1 2012 has been released, revealing the game will boast new features including the Young Driver Test, which will act as the game's tutorial mode. The video, which can be viewed above, offers a first look at the racing sim.

Codemasters have also confirmed that September 20 will see the game hitting shelves in Australia and New Zealand.

While Codemasters promise F1 2012 will deliver "the most accessible and immersive Formula One game for fans of all abilities", we don't expect there'll be too many surprises, even if the racer does look very pretty .