Exclusive TERA footage illuminates the Dark Cathedral

Every day is better when you've seen an adorable panda shooting a bow and arrow at a gargantuan monster. Well, technically , it's a Popori , but you get what I mean. Check out this exclusive footage of the new Dark Cathedral dungeon, coming soon to the Korean-import MMO TERA. Whether or not you're a fan of the MMO genre, the visuals on display here are UNDENIABLY gorgeous. This quick playthrough of the instance gives you a look at all the bosses you'll have to down if you want that phat loot, as well as the ominous interior of the once-pure cathedral. If only more games could incorporate low-cut dresses, killer pandas, and dudes smacking around skeletons with two-handed cleavers, the world would be a better place.