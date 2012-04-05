Exclusive reveal: Neverwinter's CG PAX teaser trailer and screenshots

Cryptic's upcoming Neverwinter game has undergone a lot of changes. Originally announced in 2010 as a small-scale co-op RPG, the game's been blown out to a full-scale MMO and, from these first glimpses at the new product, it looks beautiful. The game's playable on the PAX East show floor this weekend, so stop by if you're attending. If not, don't fret: we'll give you our hands-on impressions of the game tomorrow. In the meantime, get excited with this quickie CG teaser and nine dragon-rific screenshots, and check out the official site for more info.