Evil Dead: The Game is a third-person shooter coming next year

Ash and his faithful shotgun are back, in the first Evil Dead videogame since 2005's Evil Dead: Regeneration. Saber Interactive, the developers behind World War Z, are making the new Evil Dead game, which looks like a third-person shooter with a similar co-op survival setup.

In the trailer above you can see Ash and an unusual cast gathered together at the cabin from the first Evil Dead films. While Bruce Campbell's voiceover summarizes the plot of the original movie, that's not quite what's going on action-wise here; one of the characters is a knight reminiscent of Army of Darkness, while the other two are regular-looking folks who I don't recognize, either because they're new or because I haven't seen Evil Dead in a very long time.

Regardless, the few seconds of gameplay we can see above seems to put this firmly in zombie-killing co-op shooter territory, which seems like an OK, if not inspired, fit for Evil Dead.

A press release for the game adds that there will be both co-op and PvP in Evil Dead: The Game:

"Work together as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key artifacts to seal the breach between worlds. Or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls!

"Plenty of surprises await in this gore-filled battle against evil that captures the characters, horror, humor, and action from the franchise. Battle across memorable locations including the infamous cabin in the woods, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and advance in a variety of skill trees to grow stronger and survive in this fun co-op and PvP experience."