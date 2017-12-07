EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent is the big and quiet type

EVGA has added a quiet-running GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to its product lineup. The company's new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming (08G-P4-6678-KR) card is equipped with a large cooler and heatsink to keep temps in check, and allow the fans to run at a lower and quieter speed.

The trade off for this kind of noise reduction is size—EVGA's new card is billed as having a 2.5-slot cooler, which effectively takes up a third slot instead two like most other high-end graphics cards. That could be an issue if you're using a discrete sound card or otherwise using up your available expansion slots, though nowadays motherboards are brimming with embedded technologies that lessen the need for discrete parts.

Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Black review

Out of the box, EVGA's new card has a 1,607MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock, as Nvidia does not allow its partners to overclock the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. However, EVGA sidesteps the restriction with a one-click overclocking solution through its Precision X OC software. With a 10+2 power phase design and a beefy cooling solution, users should be able to goose the clocks a bit.

The card draws power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe plugs. It also has two BIOSes, just in case something goes wrong. Display outputs consist of three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, an HDMI 2.0 connector, and a DVI-D port.