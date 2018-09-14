EVGA is giving away trim kits to bling out your GeForce RTX graphics card

EVGA is making it easy to add a dash of color to its line of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080, two of the best graphics cards, by bundling in a trim kit, though if you're not happy with the included color choice, the company is offering to send a different one at no additional charge.

"The EVGA Trim Kit Promotion offers you a great way to customize your new EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or 2080 graphics card. Although each eligible card ships with one trim color, you can now have a chance to pick another. EVGA trim kits are easy to install and covered by warranty," EVGA says.

At present, trim kits come in three colors: black, white, and red. Eligible cards ship with different color trim kits, so your choice of an additional color will depend on what came with your model to begin with. So for example if your card shipped with a white trim kit, you would be able to choose between black or red.

The trim kits consist of little pieces that install on various parts of the graphics card, as shown above. To claim an additional trim kit, you have to answer a short, three-question survey, then upload a valid proof of purchase from an authorized reseller. You also have to register your card with EVGA when it arrives.

Once you meet those requirements, EVGA will send you an email asking to confirm which color trim kit you want. Looking over the fine print, qualifying cards include all 16 current GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 models.

If interested, head over to the trim kit promotion landing page for additional details.