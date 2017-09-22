Everything's a bit funny with the chunky pixels of The Darkside Detective

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you developer with a game to submit? Use this form.

The Darkside Detective is a point-and-click adventure set in Twin Lakes City, where demons, the undead, and cultists are a regular problem. The Darkside Division are tasked with dealing with occult crimes in Twin Lakes, but there's only enough room in the budget for one detective: Francis McQueen.

The Darkside Detective uses pixel art to make the strange seem mundane, to bring to life a town where zombies on the lawn are just one of those things, where ghosts in the library are the purview of one detective and a uniformed cop who sometimes buddies up with you, Sam & Max style.



Creators Spooky Doorway released The Darkside Detective earlier this year, and it earned a mention in our list of the best detective games thanks to its winning writing and a soundtrack by Ben Prunty of FTL fame. But its chunky graphics are worth celebrating too, perfectly crafted for an adventure game where you don't have to pixel hunt for tiny details. Everything is upfront, and its faceless characters aren't hiding anything.