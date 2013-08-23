Everybody's Gone to the Rapture now PS4 exclusive, no PC release in sight

Another casualty in the great console exclusivity war has taken place in the form of the bleak, post-apocalyptic survival title, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture , or The Chinese Room's latest game that doesn't involve avoiding murderous pig monsters . Probably.

So why are PC gamers missing out on this breathtaking romp in the Rapture? Because, according to The Chinese Room's own Dan Pinchbeck (who wrote Dear Esther ), it simply couldn't be done any other way.

“We don't have enough money or production expertise to make this game without help,” Pinchbeck told RPS . “We don't think we can raise enough through Kickstarter or public alpha to make this happen."

However, Pinchbeck specified that The Chinese Room's deal with Sony only included Everybody's Gone to the Rapture—not all future games.

“Dear Esther fans were very much in our thoughts, but enough of us are multi-platform gamers to make this work for us,” Pinchbeck said. “And we're in this for the long game, so I can't see us not returning to PC, or doing whatever we can to keep that fan base as we owe them a great deal.”

So there you have it. Personally, I wouldn't be surprised to see Everybody's Gone to the Rapture pop up on personal computers six months or so past its initial release. Games like Guacamelee and Pixeljunk Eden have shed their PS3 exclusivity for the PC in years past, and I don't see a reason why Everybody's Gone to the Rapture can't eventually do the same.