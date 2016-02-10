Every legendary skin in the Overwatch beta
Skin jobs
Today sees the return of the Overwatch beta, and with it a blitzkrieg of new stuff to unlock. Each character now has a collection of unlockable skins—there are about 160 in total—ranging in rarity from 'common' (the default) to 'legendary', with a price to match. The common, rare and epic skins are all colorful palette swaps of the character models we're familiar with, but when you hit legendary, things get interesting.
Each legendary skin costs 1000 credits (except for a few exclusive to the Origins edition of the game), a steep price compared to the 250 credit epic skins. But the payout for that price is a custom model. Why be Winston when you can be Safari Winston? The correct choice is clear.
Skins will pop up in Overwatch's loot boxes, but if you want one in particular, you can save up credits to grab it direct from the Hero Gallery.
All 39 legendary skins are here for your browsing pleasure. Check out our interview with director Jeff Kaplan about what else is new in the Overwatch beta.
Bastion: Overgrown
Hanzo: Young Hanzo
Hanzo: Young Master
Hanzo: Lone Wolf
Hanzo: Okami
McCree: Gambler
Mei: Firefighter
Mei: Rescue Mei
Mercy: Sigrún
Mercy: Valkyrie
Mercy: Devil
Mercy: Imp
Pharah: Security Chief
Reaper: El Blanco
Reaper: Mariachi
Reaper: Blackwatch Reyes
Reinhardt: Blackhardt
Reinhardt: Bloodhardt
Roadhog: Toa
Roadhog: Mako
Soldier: 76: Commander Morrison
Symmetra: Vishkar
Symmetra: Devi
Torbjörn: Chopper
Torbjörn: Deadlock
Tracer: Punk
Tracer: Ultraviolet
Tracer: Mach T
Tracer: T. Racer
Tracer: Slipstream
Widowmaker: Odette
Widowmaker: Odile
Widowmaker: Noir
Winston: Marine
Winston: Undersea
Winston: Safari
Zarya: Industrial
Zenyatta: Djinnyatta
Zenyatta: Ra
