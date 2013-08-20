Popular

EVE: Valkyrie announced, promises multiplayer space dogfighting with the Oculus Rift

By

CCP have just announce EVE: Valkyrie, the online, Oculus Rift-enabled space dogfighting sim, formerly known as EVE-VR. For fans of the now-deceased UK podcast, you may remember it as the game Tom Senior once described as like being "[CENSORED] out of an [CENSORED]" . Enjoy working out what fits in those blanks. While details are still thin, a new trailer gives a taste of what to expect when the game is released next year.

A website has also been launched , for those who want to stay locked to the game's six.

"From the moment this year's Fanfest attendees first got their hands on EVE-VR, the question has been, 'When can I have this?'" CCP boss Hilmar Petursson told IGN . "What started as a passion project by a small, incredibly talented group of CCP developers became one of the most highly anticipated games of the year — before we even announced it. We have big plans for EVE: Valkyrie and I can't wait to share more details later this year."

For all the news coming out of Cologne, make space in your browser for our Gamescom 2013 coverage . 'Space', see? Because this is a game about space. Look, it's been a long day.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
