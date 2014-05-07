Eve Fanfest attendees share their best Eve Online war stories

EVE Online is one of the most powerful story generators in PC gaming, so we asked some of the capsuleers attending Fanfest 2014 in Reykjavik, Iceland for their best ones. A few people refused to be interviewed, saying they were so notorious that they couldn't have their face on camera, but the people who did were more than willing to share their war stories with us. Who could have guessed that one of the many victims of the great war of B-R5RB was a chicken?