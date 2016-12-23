Epic loot giveaway: win a HTC Vive VR headset

This is the final day of our five-part prize reveal for our massive Christmas giveaway, and it's a good one. In addition to a $2000 mystery game bundle, a GTX 1070 (which means your rig will be VR-ready), a bunch of Razer peripherals and a big sack of Fallout and Dishonored 2 merch, one winner will receive a HTC Vive worth $800.

The Vive is Valve and HTC's VR offering, which also happens to be the best VR technology on the market right now, with room-sized motion tracking and high-quality, low-latency headset screens. It's a great finale to this week's competition, which we've been running with Bundle Stars. They are currently throwing a big Christmas sale on a wide range of titles.

Only one person can win all this, but you can improve your chances by visiting back each day to enter. On December 28 the final winner will be randomly selected. Follow the instructions in the widget below for a chance to take the prize. Good luck!