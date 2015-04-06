Epic gives away fantastic Unreal Engine 4 assets for free

Epic's Open World demo collection is up and available right now on the Unreal Engine site, offering Unreal Engine 4 users a selection of realistic assets for use in their projects, as created by the uber-pro's at Epic.

The assets in the demo were created using photos of objects in the real world, with bigger objects made with a process called 'photogrammetry', which Word doesn't seem to think is a real word. Specular, rough and normal maps, LODs and collission meshes are added, so all of the assets are good to use in any Unreal 4 project you might be working on.

It's another step in Epic's plan for total world domination by giving all of its Unreal 4 engine/assets-related items away for free.

You can see more details of Epic's photo-reconstruction in its presentation from GDC, which, handily, I've embedded right here: