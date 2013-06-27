Popular

Endless Space: Disharmony released, launch trailer promises to eradicate the Dust

If you're not up to speed with the story behind 4X strategy Endless Space , this launch trailer for the Disharmony expansion doesn't quite hit the tone that developer Amplitude were presumably aiming for. An ancient, powerful, crystalline race rises from the depths of time. Their mission: to destroy... Dust?

You're telling me the oldest race in the universe are dustbusters ?

Given that, in the game, Dust is a valuable resource, the Harmony's mission to purge its existence is a slightly more dramatic proposition.

"We've put a lot of effort into addressing the parts of the game and gameplay that either we or the community thought could be improved," says creative director Romain de Waubert. "We've come a long way already with the four free add-ons, and the expansion pack is the icing on the Endless cake."

Endless Space: Disharmony is out now for $9.99/€9.99/£7.99.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
