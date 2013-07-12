End of Nations has resurfaced, is now a DotA-like

End of Nations: MMORTS version

I'm sighing the weary sigh of a man staring into the future and seeing naught but DotA clones. You may remember End of Nations as the Petroglyph developed free-to-play MMORTS that ran into trouble after its open beta was postponed and members of staff were laid off . Subsequently taken in-house by publisher Trion Worlds, it's now resurfaced as - you guessed it - a lane pushing game.

"The first MOBA RTS," declares the updated website. "Multiplayer online battle arena" continues to be a ridiculously meaningless phrase, but at least they didn't use the only slightly less useless Valve-coined "action RTS". Then they'd be boasting the first "ARTS RTS".

"End of Nations is a tactical MOBA where your success on the battlefield depends on the heroes and units you command and quick decision making in the heat of combat," the site continues. "Dominate during team-based matches and catapult your commander to the top of the ranks."

Head over to the game's website to see a selection of the game's lords - which appear to all be vehicles, rather than people. Also to see a woman in a latex uniform clutching at a man who is 95% armour, as if that has anything to do with anything.

I was going to facetiously suggest that maybe other developers would like to randomly pick a genre and uncomfortably squish it into the Defence of the Ancients formula. But then I realised we might end up with the dating-sim DotA, or the interactive fiction DotA, both of which sound pretty brilliant. Quick! Someone gamejam this.

