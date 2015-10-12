Elite: Dangerous video shows brief, raw footage of planetary exploration

If anything can drag me back into Elite: Dangerous, it'll be the forthcoming Horizons update. As Andy Kelly learned in detail back in August, it'll bring planetary exploration to the space sim. This will be done via a surface recon vehicle called a Scarab, and while early planets will be airless with lots of empty, featureless space, Earth-like planets will arrive eventually thanks to Frontier Development's lifelike procedural generation.

Anyway, the footage below is miniscule, but for anyone waiting with bated breath for the Horizons update it'll be of interest. The expansion is expected to release this winter (or summer in Australia) and has already been priced.