Electronic Arts reports record financial results

Electronic Arts has reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of its 2015 fiscal year, reporting non-GAAP net revenues for the three month period ended September 30 of $1.220 billion, well over its guidance of $1.140 billion. Diluted earnings per share were also dramatically higher than expected, coming in at $0.73 compared to a prior guidance of $0.50. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $183 million, compared to a loss of $6 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Sports and mobile (and especially sports on mobile) were particularly strong for the company: Net revenues for the FIFA, Madden NFL and Hockey Ultimate Team services were up 96 percent year-over-year, and its mobile sports games, led by Madden NFL Mobile and FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Mobile, increased their monthly active user counts by 250 percent.

"By emphasizing player engagement and our digital live services, we’ve grown revenue, expanded gross margins and delivered EPS [earnings per share] well above prior year and our guidance," CFO Blake Jorgensen said in a statement. "We are raising our annual non-GAAP net revenue guidance by $75 million to $4.175 billion and annual non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.20 to $2.05."

The second quarter results prompted a not-insignificant spike in EA's share price, which jumped from $36.87 on October 28 to $40.05 on October 29. At last check, its price had edged up slightly further and was hovering around the $41 mark, almost double its value at the beginning of the year.

For those who neither know nor care about such things, EA also released a swanky infographic focusing more directly on its games. Enjoy!