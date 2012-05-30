Elder Scrolls Online extensive interview: watch the devs talk PVP, synergy, monsters, and more!

Tom was lucky enough to interview Maria Aliprando, Nick Konkle and Brian Wheeler a few weeks ago. They're the gameplay and PVP designers for the Elder Scrolls Online.

Watch the exclusive interview after the jump. You might want to grab a beverage too; it's a whopping 17 minutes long, and includes heated debates about about fire and frost and all kinds of mystical things.

[VAMS id="vad4grX0fq6A3"]

The interview is also available on YouTube .

