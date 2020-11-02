This seriously beautiful RTX 3080 FE water block should be available to preorder this week

This mouth-wateringly good looking Special Edition Nvidia RTX 3080 Founders Edition water block is almost ready, EKWB says. In fact, you might be able to pick one up on preorder sometime this week, as the company looks to finishing up its "most advanced water block to date".

We know you're very eager for the Special Edition @nvidia RTX 3080 FE water block. We're doing our best to open pre-orders during next week. We're also very anxious to show our most advanced water block to date. pic.twitter.com/JqSKFQlm3qOctober 30, 2020

I've already gushed about this cooler's stunning construction, but, hey, now we're actually close to being able to purchase one. Buying an RTX 3080 Founders Edition to attach it to might be a little less easy, but at least we can be prepared for when those eventually come back into stock worldwide.

EKWB calls its new Special Edition water block its most advanced yet, and it's certainly easy to see from the surface at least a little of what it's talking about. With threaded channels out of the far side of the block, as opposed to on the parallel edge to the PCB, it's already a little unconventional.

We're expecting further fine tuning on the interior, too, as this block looks incredibly well machined just from the pictures above.

EKWB also announced blocks for AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs this week, with a view to pairing them up with matching AMD Ryzen CPU blocks. The initial designs are a little less flashy than the Nvidia Special Edition before you today, pretty much standard fare, in fact. But let's hope if the RX 6000-series cards are the smash-hit AMD says they are then we'll be seeing more extra effort designs for the often ignored red team.

Keep an eye out for the Special Edition RTX 3080 block later this week. Similarly, EKWB is offering pre-installed blocks on top of Asus RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards to save you the hassle of installing your own.