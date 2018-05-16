EK’s new water blocks add colorful liquid cooling to your Asus GTX 1070 Ti

Now that graphics card prices have finally fallen back to MSRP levels (or thereabouts), you might be tempted to pull the trigger on a GPU upgrade. If you do, and if you opt for one of three specific Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti models, EK has a full-coverage water block. That is, if you're interested in going that route as well.

That's a handful of "ifs," making this a niche product. However, these new water blocks are far from being the only ones in EK's stable. They're the newest ones though, and they bring complete cooling to your Asus-brand graphics card by extending coverage to the memory chips and VRMs (voltage regulation modules).

As with many of EK's other similar water blocks, these new ones sport a "central inlet split-cooling engine design" for better cooling. The design also has the benefit of working "flawlessly" with reversed water flow setups—EK says there is absolutely no drop in cooling performance.

"This kind of efficient cooling will allow your high-end graphics card to reach higher boost clocks, thus providing more performance during gaming or other GPU intense tasks. Moreover, such design offers great hydraulic performance allowing this product to be used in liquid cooling systems using weaker water pumps," EK says.

One of the new water blocks is compatible with RGB syncing technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers, which we take to mean at least Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. And the lighting is specifically compatible with Asus' Aura Sync.

As for the three specific cards the new blocks are compatible with, they include:

We couldn't find the regular Cerberus SKU in stock anywhere, though both other models are available for right around $500 after rebate.

EK is currently taking pre-orders for the new water blocks. The non-RGB model sells for $158.59 and the RGB version goes for $189.09. Both will start shipping on May 21.