Popular

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and new spin-off announced for Xbox Game Pass at launch

By

The new JRPG from the Suikoden creators is Xbox-bound.

The next RPG from the creators of the Suikoden series is on its way to Xbox and PC via Game Pass. Both Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a surprise spin-off, will launch on the service after raising over $4.5 million on Kickstarter in 2020.

I've never played a Suikoden game, but people sure are excited that both Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano, the minds behind much of the series, are making a new RPG. According to the Kickstarter, Eiyuden has a traditional 6-person party system with "painstakingly created" 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds.

Surprisingly, Xbox is announcing this launch partnership a long time out from either game releasing. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a new game teased in the trailer, will be out sometime in 2022, and Hundred Heroes isn't coming until 2023, a delay from its original planned release date.

A new Steam page for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising details that it's an action-RPG "set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes" that features "town-building mechanics, fast-paced combat, and important back-story for several of the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes cast of characters."

Here's the full synopsis:

"Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a town-building action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle. It weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in the Eiyuden Chronicle.

"The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-building elements.

"There might even be some small perks for players that link the game with Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes."

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist and one of PC Gamer's resident young people. He would love to spend more time playing weird stealth games and immersive sims, but he's still waiting for Warzone shaders to install.
See comments