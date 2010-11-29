EA Games boss says Mirror's Edge "fell short"

Frank Gibeau of EA Games spoke out today about the perceived failure of Mirror's Edge, citing the lack of a multiplayer mode and problems with the narrative as reasons that the company were disappointed with the game.

Speaking to Develop , Gibeau explained his reasons for thinking of Mirror's edge as a let down, saying “First-person parkour across buildings is fun, but to be blunt, Mirror's Edge's' execution fell short. There were issues with the learning curve, the difficulty, the narrative, and then there was no multiplayer either."

“The key learning from us was that if you're going to be bold with that kind of concept, you need to take it as far as it can go in development. You have to execute, you have to spend more time on a game to ensure it's polished, and you need to have the depth and persistence of an online game."

In spite of these problems, Gibeau mentioned that EA wouldn't give up on Mirror's Edge. Back in E3 2009, VP of EA Games Europe Patrick Soderlund said that “you will see another Mirror's Edge for sure", adding that "we have a small team on it and I'm excited about what we do.” Hopefully a sequel is still on the way. What do you think, would multiplayer have improved Mirror's Edge?

[via VG247 ]