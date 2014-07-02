Battlefield Hardline post-beta changes detailed in new Community's Most Wanted list

The Battlefield Hardline beta ended just a week ago , but Electronic Arts says a number of significant changes have already been made to the game based on feedback from the players. Ten of those changes are detailed in the new "Community's Most Wanted," a standing list of updates and improvements that will be maintained until the day the game is launched.

"Even though the beta was just a small taste of the complete package we plan to deliver with Hardline, the amount of feedback we got from players around the world has been incredible and will help ensure we make Hardline a better game when it launches this October," Thad Sasser, the Battlefield Hardline lead multiplayer designer, wrote in a new Battlefield blog post . "That's why we're happy to introduce you to the CMW – the Community's Most Wanted. This is where we will outline some of the fixes and improvements we are making to Battlefield Hardline based on feedback we received during the beta and what we're hearing from you."

The first ten changes on the list cover issues ranging from basic gameplay elements to specific bug fixes. Movement speed has been increased by ten percent, with another ten percent bonus for running with your pistol out, while heavy vehicles have had weak points added to their rear armor to make them more vulnerable. Camera shake in the "High Tension" level is being reduced, and a glitch on the stairs that pulled players into the wall has been corrected. The Survivalist gadget has also been toned down, and now revives players at one health point and auto-injects after five seconds.

Sasser invited players to keep an eye on the CMW list and offer their own feedback about what they want to see in the game. "This dialogue doesn't end with the beta," he wrote. "We plan on continuing this from now until launch—and beyond."

Battlefield Hardline comes out on October 21.