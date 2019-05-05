EA adds 12 Star Wars games to Origin Access, including original Battlefront 2

The 12 Star Wars games that EA has just added to Origin Access—its subscription service that lets you play a "Vault" of more than 200 games for a monthly fee—reads like a greatest hits of games from the franchise. If you're a paid up member, you can now play the likes of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the original Battlefront 2 and FPS Dark Forces.

All three of those games are on our list of best PC Star Wars games, as are tactical FPS Republic Commando, Rogue Squadron 3D and podracing game Episode 1: Racer, which are also among the 12 games added to the service.

The full list of new additions is:

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)

Republic Commando

Rogue Squadron 3D

Dark Forces

Shadows of the Empire

X-Wing Alliance

Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Starfighter

Episode 1 Racer

Rebellion

Aside from the ones I've already mentioned, RTSs Galactic Battlegrounds Saga and Rebellion are worth checking out, as is X-Wing Alliance. The others are mainly mediocre, but it's still good to see EA continuing to add Star Wars games to Origin Access, and there are now more than 30 Star Wars games included as part of the service.

The basic Origin Access subscription costs $30/£20 a year, or $5/£4 a month, and gets you access to all of the games in the Vault plus seven newer games on a 10-hour trial basis. It's a solid deal. The Premier version, which is $100/£90 a year, gives you full access to these extra games, which include Anthem and Madden 19.