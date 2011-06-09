E3 2011: Sword of the Stars 2 trailer goes beyond the Anti-matter era

[bcvideo id="983373368001"]

Sword of the Stars 2 brings the new Mars 2 graphics engine to the 4X space domination game. You can see the effects of the new engine above in the E3 trailer, which showcases many of the new ship designs.

The additions being made for the by the sequel aren't just skin deep. There's a whole new playable race called the Suul'ka. The technology tree has been expanded as well. It will begin in the Fusion era, and progress "beyond the Anti-matter era," which is probably is the most exciting of all the made up future eras. Find out more on the Sword of the Stars 2 on the official site .