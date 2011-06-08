E3 2011: our John Carmack video interview covers Rage, the PC, and gamma corrected anti-aliasing

[VAMS id="27cu8LxknezE7"]

John Carmack knows everything. As well as being a literal rocket scientist , and knowing how to choke the life-force out of a man double his size, he was lead programmer on two of gaming's enduring classics: Doom and Quake. At the moment, he's on the press junket for Rage over in LA - but that hasn't blunted the man's razor sharp knowledge of technology and its application to games. Tim managed to pin him down for a twenty minute interview about Rage, why the PC is "orders of magnitude" above the consoles in power, and pixel fidelity. An absolute must-view for people with even a vague interest in the future of hardware.