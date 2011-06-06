E3 2011: Mass Effect 3 trailer has colossal enemies and power punching

Mass Effect makes its noisy arrival at E3 with this trailer, showing Shepard punching the extraterrestrial stuffing out of a number of different foes. The Mass Effect 3 demo shown at the EA conference earlier showed Shepard manning huge gun emplacements to take down a robot that looked to be even bigger than the end boss of Mass Effect 2. Bioware weren't kidding when they said the final game in the trilogy would take place on a much bigger scale than its predecessors.