E3 2011: Mass Effect 3 live-action trailer starts the battle for Earth

[bcvideo id="984532265001"]

In 1938, CBS Radio aired a radio adaptation of H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds. Among the gullible, there was panic: the broadcast had sounded so realistic that people genuinely believed an alien invasion was in process. Those idiots.

But wait! Here's a transmission we just received from E3 that says there IS a real-life alien invasion happening, and we ARE all going to die! And it's happening worldwide! The French are calling it an 'attaque globale'! I don't speak French, but I think that means a global attack! There's a race of sentient spaceships come back to kill us all! Why did no-one tell us about this before!

Oh no wait, it's just a mad live-action teaser trailer for Mass Effect 3. Phew, eh?