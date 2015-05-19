Popular

Dustbowl is a post-apocalyptic pixel adventure

By

Ss 3eff510d80341068c51c6c23671b0045d9e311d7.1920x1080

If you're anything like me, the name 'Dustbowl' will conjure images of emerging up a set of stairs, across a gauntlet of Heavies, Snipers and Spies, and towards the capture point of a sentry-filled building. But as well as a TF2 map, it's also the name of a post-apocalyptic adventure that's just been released on Steam.

It's an intriguing looking thing, boasting a massive world and turn-based combat. There's survival and crafting too, which suggests that, despite the point-'n-click nature, it's more freeform in its structure.

The feature list further details this blend of survival, adventure and RPG:

  • A full thirst, hunger, tired system to keep adventurers on their toes.
  • Unique turn-based combat system with hit locations.
  • More quests and tasks to shake a mutant leg at!
  • Random encounters and easter eggs.
  • A sprawling 15km map of places to explore!
  • Fallout, S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Metro2033 inspired.
  • Beautiful pixel art environments in a C64 palette.

For more, head on over to the Dustbowl site.

