Dungeons & Dragons Online druid trailer is beastly

Dungeons and Dragons Online will get the first full expansion of its six year history late next month, which will add new lands and new foes to thwart. You could do this with one of the existing DDO classes of course, but where are the rabid animals in that? The druid's mastery of nature will let them have pets, summon additional companions and charm creatures in the wild to trample the invading dark elf forces using the deadly power of MAMMALS. Their spellbooks are full of more showy elemental magic and some healing tricks if you prefer a more varied approach. Find out more in our D&D Online: Menace of the Underdark preview . It's out on June 25.