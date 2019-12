The latest Dungeon Siege 3 screens have a naked blue woman with fire instead of hair laying waste to a horde of skeletons. Also shown: mid-combat prayer, deadly blue streamer attacks and lots of magical explosions. You'll find the new images gathered below.

For more on the game, check out our Dungeon Siege 3 preview , or head over to the Dungeon Siege 3 site. Clicking on the images below will magic them up to full size.