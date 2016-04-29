Duelyst goes into full launch with a swanky new cinematic

Duelyst, the turn-based tactical card game that went into open beta last October, is now in full launch. To mark the moment, which actually happened a couple of days ago (sorry about that), developer Counterplay Games has released a new cinematic trailer that manages to be simultaneously stirring, and a little confusing.

That's from the perspective of someone unfamiliar with the game, I should point out, and it's unquestionably a thematic fit with the cutscene cinematic we were treated to as part of Tom's conversation with the team earlier this month. And since he is familiar with the game—and a fan—I'd recommend having a look at what he has to say about it.

Duelyst is now available as a free download at duelyst.com.