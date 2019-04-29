Druidstone, a new RPG by Legend of Grimrock devs, releases next month

Following a stint in beta, Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest will release on Steam on May 15. It's an isometric RPG with tactical, turn-based combat, created by a small team with experience working on the Legend of Grimrock series. Andy seemed pretty keen on the idea back when the game was announced in 2017.

In addition to the usual grid-based, stats-oriented combat, there's quite a bit of puzzle-solving in the world of Elo Shpaera. Centred around protagonists Leonhard, Aava and Oiko, these adventurers are tasked with investigating a disappeared Archdruid, as well as the menacing proliferation of weird purple cysts throughout the Menhir Forest.

The game is available to pre-order if you like. There's a new trailer below: