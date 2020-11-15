Popular

Driver 2 has an unofficial PC port

By

Break on through

Our Jeremy Peel was only just complaining that the Driver series have gone AWOL, what with Driver: San Francisco delisted from Steam and the Ubisoft Reflections team providing car physics for Watch Dogs games instead of making their own. If you too miss the Driver games, here's a bit of good news for you. A group of fans are reverse engineering a free, open-source PC port of the 2000 PlayStation game Driver 2, and it runs at 60fps.

To get ReDriver 2 running you'll need to compile the most recent version of its code from GitHub and then copy over the DRIVER2 folder from the CD-ROM you definitely still own. Like the PC port of Mario 64, it's nice to see a console game preserved this way.

Driver 2 was the first game in the series to let you get out of your car and walk around a 3D world, beating Grand Theft Auto 3 to the punch by a year. It featured four cities you could roam around and turn into backdrops for chase sequences: Chicago, Havana, Rio de Janeiro, and Las Vegas. And, most importantly, it didn't open with a sequence designed to prevent kids from getting past it like the first game did.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
