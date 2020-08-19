Drifters Loot the Galaxy is a high-mobility hero shooter in open beta on Steam

If you're looking to try your hand at something new, Drifters Loot the Galaxy might be just the thing. The free-to-play hero shooter about a strange collection of outer-space weirdos with guns who brawl for cash in 5v5 online battles is now in open beta testing on Steam, ahead of a planned Early Access launch in September.

Each "Drifter" brings unique, customizable abilities to the fight, but one they all share—and one of the game's defining characteristics—is mobility. Every character is equipped with a "Driftpac" that enables high-speed directional maneuvers, and a grappling hook that's handy for getting around in the game's low-gravity, multi-level maps. (It's also good for pulling you out of trouble if your Driftpac happens to run out of energy in a bad spot.)

Developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment hooked us up with a couple of videos showcasing two of the game's characters. Resistor, a former call center droid, is a DPS attacker who can lock into enemies, fire homing rockets, disable enemy shields, and ride a large missile that deals massive damage—a bit like Slim Pickens in Dr. Strangelove, except that Resistor can actually control where his missile goes and presumably doesn't get vaporized when it strikes.

And this is Ziggy, a ball of gas inside a spacesuit who's very good with a sniper rifle. Headshots grant Ziggy an automatic reload, they can fire charged shots, send opponents flying backwards when they get too close, and unleash high-damage lightning strikes from on high with their Starry Night ultimate.

Here's what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 or better, AMD Phenom II X3 or better

Recommended:

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 or better

The Drifters Loot the Galaxy open beta is free for all, but limited to players in North America. That will change in September, however, when the game goes into Early Access release worldwide. To find out more, hit up driftersthegame.com.