Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is very cheap on Steam right now

During the holidays I started a new playthrough of Dragon's Dogma, and while I barely made a dent in it (it's a long game), it did remind me that there's still nothing else like it. The sense of going on adventurous expeditions rather than simply ticking off quest icons is what I love most about it, but I love pretty much everything else too (except for the absence of the original and best intro theme).

Anyway, it's super cheap on Steam at the moment – $9.99, down from the usual $29.99. At that price (and assuming you have the money) it's pretty much essential. And if you don't like it, you can either a) let it sit unplayed in your library forever or b) maybe try having better opinions?

Leif enjoyed it back when he reviewed the PC edition in 2016. "The PC port doesn't introduce much new and certain elements could be stronger, but Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen still shines as a uniquely enjoyable RPG," he wrote.