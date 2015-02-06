Popular

Dragon Age: Inquisition wins Game of the Year at DICE awards

Dragon Age Inquisition

  • Game of the Year – Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • Action Game of the Year – Destiny
  • Adventure Game of the Year – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year – Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 15
  • Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart 8
  • Fighting Game of the Year – Super Smash Bros.
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
  • Family Game of the Year – LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Handheld Game of the Year – Super Smash Bros.
  • Mobile Game of the Year – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
  • DICE Sprite Award – Transistor
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – Destiny
  • Outstanding Innovation in Gaming – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Achievement In Original Music Composition – Destiny
  • Outstanding Achievement In Sound Design – Destiny
  • Outstanding Achievement In Story – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Achievement In Character – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Achievement In Animation – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Achievement In Art Direction – Monument Valley
  • Outstanding Achievement In Gameplay Design – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Outstanding Achievement In Game Direction – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

