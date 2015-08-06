Dragon Age: Inquisition 'The Descent' DLC arrives next week

Dragon Age: Inquisition will get a major single-player DLC expansion next week in the form of The Descent. As the name implies you'll be descending – underground, naturally – in order to investigate mysterious earthquakes threatening the land of Thedas. Chances are the earthquakes won't be mere environmental disasters either, but something more ominous. At least, I hope so.

According to the official Dragon Age website you'll "meet memorable new characters, learn more about dwarven history, and collect epic loot as you fight to solve one of Thedas's greatest mysteries." The pack releases August 11, ie next week, so we've not too long to wait. Check out the trailer below: