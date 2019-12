Dragon Age: Inquisition was one of our favorite things at E3 . After checking out EA's lengthy gameplay demo on the floor, I inquired with Dragon Age's Creative Director, Mike Laidlaw, about how party members will influence story decisions, how Inquisition plays on PC, and a few other things I was curious about.

Dragon Age will have 40 "major" endings , EA says. We're looking forward to diving in this October.