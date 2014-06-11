Dragon Age: Inquisition dev claims 40 possible endings, nearly unlimited character options

Dragon Age: Inquisition is going to be a big game— 50 hours in the main quest line alone. And what you do in those hours will have a real impact on how it concludes, according to producer Cameron Lee, who said it will have 40 "major" endings, each of them subject to additional variations.

He didn't come right out and say it, but the comment could be taken as an oblique reference to the end of Mass Effect 3, and the Mass Effect trilogy as a whole, which disappointed a lot of players with its three not-terribly-different endings that seemed to have little connection with the player's actions over the course of the game. Inquisition will avoid that pitfall with "40 major endings with additional variations," he wrote this morning on Twitter .

Lee also emphasized that players will be able to create characters of virtually any type they want, a remark that echoes the controversy over the absence of playable female characters in Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity. "Your hero in Dragon Age Inquisition can be any combination of 2 genders, 4 races, 3 classes, 9 specialization and different voices," he wrote. "Oh and you can make your hero look however you want... ;)"

Fantasy fulfillment is a big part of RPG's which is why Dragon Age Inquisition lets you create your own character and play how way you want June 11, 2014

There will be at least one exception to that rule—Lee said that Dwarven mages won't be allowed "for lore reasons"—but as much as possible, BioWare intends to give people free rein in the game world. "Fantasy fulfillment is a big part of RPGs which is why Dragon Age Inquisition lets you create your own character and play how you want," he tweeted.

Dragon Age: Inquisition comes out on October 7.