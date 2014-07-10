Dragon Age: Inquisition E3 video emerges with 16 minutes of gameplay

October is several months away, so if you're eager to play Dragon Age: Inquisition then the anticipation may be starting to bother you. Well, here's a bone: 16 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay footage has been released. Originally aired behind-closed-doors at E3 last month, it shows exploration, tactical and not-so-tactical combat, and the freezing of bears to death.

Evan Lahti spoke to Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw at said convention, if you're after further insight into how the game will look. Meanwhile, a recent Q&A revealed that characters will be able to hug one another . It's about bloody time, too.

Dragon Age: Inquisition will launch October 7. Check out the gameplay footage below: