Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw has left BioWare

Mike Laidlaw, the lead designer and creative director of BioWare's hit Dragon Age RPG series, has announced his departure from the studio. In a message posted on Twitter, Laidlaw said that "after 14 years and a chance to work on Jade Empire, Mass Effect and all things Dragon Age it's time for me to move on."

"In my time at BioWare I have been lucky to work with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry. It's been an honor to be a part of the Dragon Age team, and I have every confidence that the world we've created together is in good hands and I'm excited for the road ahead," Laidlaw wrote.

"For the near future, I plan to spend my time reconnecting with all the amazing games and world that my peers have created, and I look forward to sharing those experiences with you all on Twitch and Twitter. To everyone who's taken the time to share feedback and experiences, your amazing cosplays and artistic creations: thank you. You've made my time 'in Thedas' amazing. Your passion inspires and I look forward to our next adventure together."

Aside from masterminding the Dragon Age series, Laidlaw—not to be confused with Marc Laidlaw, who left Valve in 2016—was also the lead writer on Jade Empire, and a designer on the original Mass Effect. His departure comes just three months after that of general manager Aaryn Flynn—and the return of former Mass Effect project director Casey Hudson.