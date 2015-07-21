Dota 2 Reborn updates with ranked matchmaking

Valve continues to hammer Dota 2 Reborn into shape, in preparation for the day when it will consume Dota 2 whole. It's an exciting release—Valve could probably have called it Dota 3 if they didn't have such a crippling fear of that number—but is also missing some key features. Y'know, features like it actually working properly yet.

A beta update introduces some more chunks of the base game. Most important is ranked matchmaking, which has now been enabled. Also, you can now complete Compendium Challenges. As Valve notes, "doing so in the Reborn beta gives you 50% more coins."

More items are now available in Reborn—including all the Immortal Treasure III contents. "Plus," boasts Valve, "we’ve made a number of other improvements and fixed long list of bugs." You can see the full list of fixes on the Dota 2 Reborn update page.