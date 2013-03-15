Popular

Dota 2 hero concept art pictures rescued from Valve's clutches

When Valve invited Dota 2 caster Kevin 'Purge' Godec to their studio last week, they made a crucial rookie mistake: feeding him . That gave him all the power he needed to surge past their defence towers and snap pics of some upcoming hero concept art. Or possibly they gave him their blessing to share their plans with the community at large. There's just no way of knowing .

Purge says only Bristlebog (not pictured) and Skywrath Mage were playable on Valve's servers at the time, with Skywrath Mage in the process of being tweaked before being included in the game proper.

