Door Kickers 2 gets a surprise launch after fan demands 'release the damn game'

Door Kickers 2, the sequel to the "difficult, rewarding" tactical puzzle game we scored 84/100 back in 2014, was announced in early 2016, with a release expected later that same year, or perhaps in early 2017. Instead, it was "re-announced" in February 2020, with an Early Access launch slated for sometime in the spring. That didn't happen either.

Finally, yesterday, Steam user Mind_Link ran out of patience. "Release the damn game!!" they demanded. In response, developer KillHouse Games said, "Okay," and then it did.

(Image credit: Killhouse Games)

Like its predecessor, Door Kickers 2: Task Force North is a top-down, real-time tactics game that gives players near-complete freedom of movement and action. But instead of militarized police, you'll be deploying the US military this time around, beginning with the US Army Rangers, who are off to conduct operations in the fictional (but still specifically Middle Eastern) nation of Nowheraki. The new theater and forces will enable more aggressively violent action, with threats including booby traps, suicide bombers, and RPGs, which can be countered with "toys" including light machine guns, drones, night-vision goggles, and wall breaching charges.

Door Kickers 2 is expected to remain in Early Access for 12-16 months, during which the developers will focus first on "ironing out the straightforward tactical combat part of the game," followed by "exotic gameplay, undercover units, and missions" once the mechanical basics are nailed down. It currently features 20 missions (15 with co-op support), one unit type (Rangers) with four classes, eight enemies and NPC types, 28 weapons and items, and a mission editor. The full version is expected to include:

~100 Handcrafted Single Missions, most of which can also be played in 2-4 Player Coop Multiplayer

~20 missions handcrafted specifically for Coop play

Mission and location generator for unlimited gameplay

Steam Workshop Support

3-4 Playable Units / ~8 Trooper Classes with new gameplay options and styles

over 60 weapons and pieces of usable gear

Night missions, infiltration, disguises and undercover work

12-16 Enemies and NPCs including disguised insurgents and Third-Actor Spec Ops and Agents

New locations and environments (Oil Installations, Military bases, Embassies, Famous Missions etc.)

And yes, the price will go up when Early Access is over: KillHouse Games said the full price will be approximately 20 percent higher than the Early Access cost of $20/£17/€19. To find out more about Door Kickers 2, hit up inthekillhouse.com or pop around to the Discord.