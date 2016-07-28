Doom: The Board Game brings the demonic bloodbath to your table

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Yeah, Doom is cool, but it would even cooler if I could play it on a tabletop, with dice and cards and little plastic miniatures?” No, of course you haven't. But now that I've put the idea in your head, it sounds fun, doesn't it? Luckily for you, that's an itch that can soon be scratched.

Doom: The Board Game, announced today by Fantasy Flight Games, is “an asymmetrical board game of tactical combat” based on the famous id Software shooter. Two to four players suit up as UAC Marines, who must complete a series of missions with unique maps and objectives, while another controls the hordes of Hell, with the more straightforward goal of killing them.

The game shares a few similarities with the Doom board game released by Fantasy Flight in 2004—which I did not know existed—but mechanically it's “almost entirely new,” the publisher said. “It is designed to capture the feel of the videogame's most recent incarnation, complete with fast-paced action, aggressive combat, relentless suspense, and even Glory Kills that allow marines to swiftly execute wounded demons and recover damage at the same time.”

Doom: The Board Game is slated to come out in the fourth quarter of this year. Find out more at fantasyflightgames.com.

