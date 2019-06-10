Doom Eternal's 1v2 multiplayer mode pits slayers against demons

Unveiled at Bethesda's E3 press conference, Doom Eternal is getting an asymmetrical multiplayer mode called 'Battlemode' that pits one fully-kitted slayer against two player-controlled demons. Though Doom's multiplayer was never all that exciting, this new mode seems interesting if only because playing as Doom's very unique demons sounds like a lot of fun. Each one has different movement, attack, abilities, and some can even spawn AI demons to swarm the slayer.

You can watch the trailer above to see it in action. The only thing I really hate about it is the sound and look of the damage indicator numbers, but hopefully you can turn those off. Otherwise it looks like fun—I'm interested to see just how much strategy there is between the two demons working together.

Doom Eternal is out on November 22.