Doom 64 will feature new levels and can run at up to 1000 fps

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios)

Doom 64 hits Steam on March 20, alongside its younger, more gratuitously violent sibling, Doom Eternal. The original Midway game has been ported by Nightdive Studios, which has proven itself exceptionally good at porting ye olde first-person shooters. In a new interview, the studio reveals that the old 1997 Nintendo shooter will also get new levels with the remaster.

Senior developer James Haley told US Gamer about the new levels. "On our end, persistent players will have the opportunity to unlock a new chapter in the Doomguy's saga, taking place shortly after [Doom 64's] original campaign concludes," Haley said.

"The Mother Demon you defeated in that outing had a sister, and since you've been messing up Hell non-stop, she tries to get rid of you by sending you away. If you can make your way back and take revenge, you’ll be rewarded with a bit of lore that fans of both series, new and classic, should enjoy."

Meanwhile, lead engine developer Samuel Villarreal confirmed in the same interview that the game can run at 120 fps "or even above 1000 fps", if for some reason you need that many frames.

Worried that your PC won't run Doom 64? You can probably rest assured it will, according to the system requirements below:

Minimum system requirements for Doom 64:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-750

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: R7 240 | GTX 660 | Intel HD 530

Recommended system requirements for Doom 64:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 | AMD Phenom II X6 1075T 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 780 | R9 290X