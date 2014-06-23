Divinity: Original Sin trailer shows features, promises flexible mod toolkit

With hundreds of thousands of Early Access games sprouting every second, it stands to reason that, sooner or later, some of them will eventually bloom into full games. For faux-isometric RPG Divinity: Original Sin, that transformation will take place on June 30th. To prepare, its creators have released a new trailer, additional details on its flexible editor, and—in accordance with prevailing gaming trends—the existence of something called Cow Simulator 2014.

I look forward to this "profound character creation". Hopefully it will bring deep and meaningful revelations about the nature of life and existence.

As seen at the end of the trailer, Divinity's editor will be a powerful tool—enabling the creation of full campaign modules. The editor will be released into the Early Access version of the game on June 26, and, as an example of what it can achieve, will come with a bizarre sample mod.

"Cow Simulator 2014 is perhaps the finest cow simulation ever released," explains the press release. "It serves as an example mod for would-be creators and permits users to play as a cow (even in co-op with up to 4 players) and complete a quest or fight in the arena."

Everything about Divinity looks promising, from its old-school campaign to the Neverwinter Nights style editor. In his Early Access Report, Craig was charmed by the game's clever systems and characterful quests.